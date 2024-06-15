Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 23-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on June 13, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order and one count of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on June 8, 2024, the woman was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not be within 250 metres of any place where her ex-boyfriend is known to be and to not be within 100 metres of his residence. It is also alleged on this date, the woman was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not attend anywhere her ex-boyfriend is known to be. Furthermore, it is alleged the woman walked past her ex-boyfriend’s residence on more than one occasion and attended places he is known to frequent. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 13, 2024, the woman was located by police. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Jeffrey Burles, 39, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 13, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of theft under $5,000. It is alleged on June 2, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevantconditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not attend a specific business. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended the specific Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 13, 2024, the man was located by police. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 30, 2024.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Tanya McVey, 49, of Moose Creek, was arrested on June 13, 2024, and charged with impaired operation and over 80. On June 13, 2024, police responded to a single motor vehicle collision in the area of Marleau Avenue and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the woman was allegedly operating her vehicle under the influence of alcohol. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 11, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old Lancaster man was arrested on June 13, 2024, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order and two counts of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on June 13, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order withthe relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, to not contact or communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not be within 100 metres of any place where his ex-girlfriend is known to live, work or frequent. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his ex-girlfriend and to not enter the areas within 100 metres of her. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the man was observed by police to be travelling in his motor vehicle with his ex-girlfriend. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

