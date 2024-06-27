Police Blotter

FAIL TO ATTEND

Cornwall, ON – Megan Julien, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on June 25, 2024, and charged with fail to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on May 30, 2024, the woman was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and failed to do so. On June 25, 2024, the woman was located by police at the courthouse. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 2, 2024.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 25, 2024, and charged with assault. It is alleged on May 24, 2024, the youth assaulted an individual known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 25, 2024, the youth attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Jessica Prunner, 34, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 26, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on May 31, 2024, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 26, 2024, the woman was located by police. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Aug. 22, 2024.

