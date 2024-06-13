POLICE BLOTTER

WARRANT, MISCHIEF UNDER $5,000, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Jamie-Lee Corrigan, 38, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 11, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with mischief under $5,000 and assault with a weapon. It is alleged on May 21, 2024, the woman damaged her neighbour’s property and assaulted her with a weapon. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for the woman’s arrest. On June 11, 2024, she attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and the woman was charged accordingly. She was released to appear in court on July 16, 2024.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 51-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on June 11, 2024, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged on June 10, 2024, the man assaulted his wife. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 11, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 11, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on June 11, 2024, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence at all times. It is also alleged on this date, the youth once again left his residence unattended. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO COMPLY, IMPAIRED OPERATION

Cornwall, ON – Steven Helie, 48, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 11, 2024, and charged with fail to comply withundertaking and impaired operation. On June 11, 2024, it is alleged the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, police conducted a traffic stop and an investigation ensued. It is alleged, the man was operating his vehicle under the influence of drugs. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 2, 2024.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

CPS MISSION

In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.