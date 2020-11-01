MCA to close some services due to COVID-19 spread

AKWESASNE – The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) has announced on Sunday night, Nov. 1 that non-essential services will be suspended effective immediately due to the community spread of COVID-19.

“The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne is announcing that due to rises cases of COVID-19 throughout the community, all non-essential services will be closed to the public, effective immediately and until further notice. The situation will be re-assessed later in the week,” reads a statement from the MCA.

Essential services such as policing, ambulance, and some other health services will remain open to the public, but the MCA will have all other non-essential will be working from home on Monday.

The MCA did not list which specific services would be disrupted, but asked the public to adhere to public health guidance such as wearing masks, remaining in your social bubble, and sanitizing hands and frequently touched surfaces.

“Our adherence to these safety precautions will minimize the COVID-19 risk to our community. We are all in this together, let’s keep each other safe,” the MCA statement reads.

Residents are asked to call 613-575-2250 to check if a service is available.