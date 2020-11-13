Crafting a Cure raises $17,000

CORNWALL, Ontario – This year’s Crafting a Cure event, while virtual, still proved popular, raising $17,000 for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JRDF).

Rather than the usual in-person event, this year, Crafting a Cure’s organizing committee decided to take a different approach due to the COVID-19 pandemic by selling beer boxes. At $60 each, the beer boxes contained variety of craft brews, spirits, ciders, and swag.

The drinks in the beer boxes was provided by a range of companies including Muskoka Brewery, Big Rig Brewery, Grenadier Brewing, Perth Brewery, Camerons Brewing, Nickelbrook Brewing Company, Waterloo Brewing Company, Magnotta, Bruce Ashley, Mill Street Brewing, Sleeman, Corby’s Wine & Spirits, Diamond Wine & Spirits , Lakeview Wines, and Pommies Cidery.

Snacks were included in the box as well, including popcorn from the Happy Popcorn Co., treats from Fairy Sweet, as well as other snacks from Pringles, Kellog’s, Vachon Cakes, Mondelez International and Pepsi co.

Of the money raised $3,200 will be going to the Cornwall Optimist Club, who supported Crafting a Cure by allowing them to use their clubhouse to store and distribute the beer boxes. The money given to the Optimist Club will go towards their annual Christmas Toy Drive.

“The members of the Optimist Club of Cornwall are so happy to receive such an amazing donation that will be used to purchase toys for almost 100 children at Christmas,” said Optimist Club President Terry Muir. “It was very generous of the committee to provide support for this important project especially when the demand is up this year.”

The remaining $14,000 will go towards JRDF.

“COVID-19 has forced us to do more with less, the need to work together has never been more critical.” said Kim Lacombe, JDRF Executive Director for Central and Eastern Canada during the Virtual Event, “Now more than ever, your help continues our core work, is which fighting Type 1 diabetes and improving the lives of the ones effected by this disease.”

Crafting a Cure was started by Jeff and Cher Lalonde, who have children with juvenile diabetes. Current Crafting a Cure event chair Bill Makinson acknowledged their legacy as well as the support from the community, without whom Crafting a Cure would not be possible.

“We were overwhelmed by the support from our community, as we attempted this new format due to the realities of COVID-19.” said Makinson, “This event doesn’t happen without everyone who rushed to buy a box, our hard-working committee, including Jordan O’Brien who secured all of the beverage and snack donations, and of course our sponsors.”

This year’s event sponsors included MacEwen Agricentre Inc., Dr. Rachel Navaneelan Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, Tanya Flaro: Remax Marquis Real Estate Brokerage, Cogeco / YourTV, the Cornwall Police Association and Rodney’s Small Engine Repairs.

“While we hope to return to a physical event in 2021, this year proved that the community will always support us, and we are beyond thrilled to have raised as much as we did for JDRF, and to be able to support the Optimist Club’s toy drive as well.” said Makinson.