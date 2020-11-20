EOHU returns to Level Yellow

CORNWALL, Ontario – One week after being put in the Orange Level of Ontario’s COVID-19 Response Framework the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region will be upgraded back to Level Yellow.

Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU says that the regions COVID-19 numbers show improvement and warrant the area being upgraded back to Yellow.

There are currently 103 active COVID-19 cases in the EOHU region. There have been a total of 787 cases in the region since March.

There are currently 36 active cases in Cornwall, zero in South Dundas, six in South Stormont, two in South Glengarry, eight in northern Akwesasne, zero in North Dundas, two in North Stormont, one in North Glengarry, seven in Russell, one in Casselman, two in The Nation, six in Champlain, 19 in Hawkesbury, zero in East Hawkesbury, nine in Clarence-Rockland, and four in Alfred-Plantagenet.

Under Yellow, businesses and the public will be subject to the following COVID-19 related restrictions which will come into effect at midnight on Monday, Nov. 23:

General public health measures (gatherings, workplace requirements and face coverings) Events and social gatherings (for example, barbeques): 10 people indoors 25 people outdoors

Organized public events and gatherings: 50 people indoors 100 people outdoors

Religious services, weddings and funerals: 30% capacity indoors 100 people outdoors

Requirement for workplace screening

Face coverings required in: indoor workplaces indoor public spaces, with limited exemptions

Where patrons without face coverings are within two metres of workers, workers must use additional protections such as eye protection

Workplaces must develop and implement a communication/public education plan (highlighting risk)

Physical distancing must be maintained

Non-essential travel from areas of high-transmission to areas of low transmission should be avoided

Restaurants, bars and other food and drink establishments Require patrons to be seated; 2 metre minimum between tables

Dancing, singing and performing music is permitted, with restrictions

Karaoke permitted, with restrictions (including no private rooms)

Require patron contact info (one per party)

No buffet style service

Night clubs only permitted to operate as restaurant or bar

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metres distance and face covering required

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Eye protection where patrons without face coverings are within 2 metres of workers

Limit operating hours, establishments must close at midnight

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 6 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Sports and recreational fitness facilities Capacity limits: 10 people indoors (classes) 25 people outdoors (classes) 50 people indoors (area with weights or exercise equipment)

Spectators allowed (50 indoors and 100 outdoors)

Limit of 50 people per room basis if operating in compliance with a plan approved by the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (Guidance for Facilities for Sport and Recreational Fitness Activities During COVID-19 )

) Team or individual sports must be modified to avoid physical contact; 50 people per league

Exemption for high performance athletes and parasports

Limit volume of music to conversation level and prevent shouting by both instructors and members of the public

Face coverings required except when exercising

Increase spacing between patrons to 3 metres for areas of a sport or recreational facility where there are weights or weight machines and exercise and fitness classes

Require contact information for all patrons and attendance for team sports

Require reservation for entry; one reservation for teams

A safety plan must be available upon request

Meeting and event spaces Limits: 50 people indoors 100 people outdoors exception for court and government services, weddings, funerals

Booking multiple rooms for the same event not permitted

50 indoors per room, where physical distancing can be maintained if venue operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (Guidance for Meeting and Event Facilities During COVID-19 )

) Limit operating hours, establishments must close at midnight

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information for all seated patrons

Limit of 6 people may be seated together

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

A safety plan must be available upon request

Retail Fitting rooms must be limited to non-adjacent stalls

Line-ups and patrons congregating outside venues managed by venue; 2 metre distance and face covering required

Limit volume of music (to be no louder than the volume of a normal conversation)

For malls, a safety plan must be available upon request

Personal care services Oxygen bars, steam rooms, saunas, and whirlpools closed

Require contact information from all patrons

A safety plan must be available upon request

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments Capacity cannot exceed 50 persons

Table games are prohibited

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

A safety plan must be available upon request

Cinemas Limit in facility and area: 50 indoors 100 outdoors

or 50 indoors per auditorium if cinema operates in accordance with the approved plan from the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health (Guidance for Movie Theatres During COVID-19 )

Face coverings except when eating or drinking only

Drive-in cinemas permitted to operate, subject to restrictions

Liquor sold or served only between 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.

No consumption of liquor permitted between 12 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Require contact information from all patrons

A safety plan must be available upon request