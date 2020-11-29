Positive COVID case at CCVS

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) confirmed on Sunday night, Nov. 29 that an individual at CCVS in Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is working closely with the school and is actively communicating with all individuals who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposures. Both the school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus in the school and in the community,” a statement from the UCDSB reads. “No change to the school schedule or daily operations are required.”

The UCDSB did not state if the individual was a parent or a student.