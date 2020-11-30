Positive COVID-19 case at Viscount Alexander

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has confirmed an individual at Viscount Alexander Public School in Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19.

The UCDSB made the announcement on Monday morning, Nov. 30, one day after confirming two other cases at two other schools, Tagwi Secondary School in Avonmore and CCVS also in Cornwall.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) is working closely with the school and is actively communicating with all individuals who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposures. Both the school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus in the school and in the community,” reads a statement from the UCDSB. “No change to the school schedule or daily operations are required.”

The UCDSB did not state if the COVID-19 case at Viscount Alexander was a staff member or a student.