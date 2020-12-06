Singing all the way home

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation (CCHF) in partnership with sponsors Bell, Rozon Insurance, and Century 21 are launching a warm community fundraiser featuring tours of local homes and carols sung by familiar local voices.

The homes will be decked out to welcome residents for a virtual Christmas tour.

There are five local homes taking part in the virtual house tours. One house tour will be streamed every night starting Monday, Dec. 14 on the CCHF Facebook page.

Homeowners that will be featured in the tour include Stephanie and Allan Lalonde, Courtney and Terry Lauzon, Catherine and Craig McDonell, Madison and Cameron McPherson, and April and Kevin Lalande.

The videos will also feature Christmas Carols sung by local performers, food from local restaurants, and some of the decor will be provided by local businesses.

“Though Christmas will look a little different this year, we’re excited to connect our community through our virtual holiday home tour,” said Amy Gillespie, Executive Director of CCHF. “When it became clear we couldn’t hold our annual gala due to COVID-19, our long-time sponsor, Bell Canada, challenged us to create an online event they could support. Thanks to Rozon Insurance, Century 21, some fantastic festive homeowners and local partners, we’re looking to spread good cheer and raise awareness about urgent needs supporting patients and frontline workers at the Cornwall Community Hospital.”

All funds raised will be used to buy urgent equipment to keep patients and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All donations can be made by visiting www.cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca.