Children’s Christmas Fund supports over 1.2K families

CORNWALL, Ontario – For more than 70 years, the Cornwall Children’s Christmas Fund has helped to make sure that those less fortunate still have a Merry Christmas.

This year, the need was even greater due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An army of volunteer from local service clubs was deployed to the Cornwall Civic Complex.

The ice rink of the Ed Lumley Arena at the Complex was completely covered with stacks of boxes of food and toys donated to the cause.

“There are needy people in Cornwall and we wanted to do all that we can to help,” said Peter Morgan, this year’s Chair of the Fund. “I think this is the best we’ve done.”

There was around $70,000 alone in donations of food.

The fund was distributed through both delivery, and drive through pick-up on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 with cars lined up out of the Cornwall Civic Complex Parking lot and all the way back to Brookdale Ave. along Water St.

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall offered their support by contributing $4,500 to the Fund this year.