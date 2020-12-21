Children’s Christmas Fund supports over 1.2K families

By Nick Seebruch
Children’s Christmas Fund supports over 1.2K families
In a year where it is needed more than ever, the Cornwall Children's Christmas Fund provided food and toys to less fortunate children. Over 1,200 families were supported by the fund this year. Pictured are members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club who worked hard supporting the fund, and donated $4,500 to the cause. From left-to-right is Scott Beck, Kinsmen President JM Lemoeligou, Darryl Adams, Children's Christmas Fund Chair Peter Morgan, Andrew Arbic, Bob Vogel, and Wes Libbey (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – For more than 70 years, the Cornwall Children’s Christmas Fund has helped to make sure that those less fortunate still have a Merry Christmas.

This year, the need was even greater due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An army of volunteer from local service clubs was deployed to the Cornwall Civic Complex.

The ice rink of the Ed Lumley Arena at the Complex was completely covered with stacks of boxes of food and toys donated to the cause.

“There are needy people in Cornwall and we wanted to do all that we can to help,” said Peter Morgan, this year’s Chair of the Fund. “I think this is the best we’ve done.”

There was around $70,000 alone in donations of food.

The fund was distributed through both delivery, and drive through pick-up on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19 with cars lined up out of the Cornwall Civic Complex Parking lot and all the way back to Brookdale Ave. along Water St.

The Kinsmen Club of Cornwall offered their support by contributing $4,500 to the Fund this year.

