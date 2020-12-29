Man arrested for failing to stay at the scene of an accident

Cornwall, ON – Ashton Page-Cholette, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on December 25th, 2020 and charged with failing to stop after an accident. It is alleged during the early morning hours on December 25th, 2020, the man was involved in a motor vehicle collision in the area of St. Felix Street and Second Street and failed to stop. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 4th, 2021.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – Michael Wright-Pond, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on December 24th, 2020 and charged with assault. It is alleged the man assaulted someone he did not know on December 16th, 2020 and police were contacted to investigate. On December 24th, 2020 he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 4th, 2021.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Krystelle Charbonneau, 25 of no fixed address was arrested on December 24th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on December 24th, 2020, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Ninth Street and McConnell Avenue. Police were contacted and located the vehicle and subsequently took the woman into custody. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 35-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 25th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his ex-girlfriend on December 20th, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. On December 25th, 2020 he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 23rd, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT, MISCHIEF UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – A 49-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 25th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault, assault and mischief under $5000. it is alleged on December 25th, the man assaulted his wife and child, as well as damaged a speaker in the residence. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victims in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on December 26th, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Breach of recognizance (for failing to keep the peace)

· Breach of release order x 3 (for contacting her ex-boyfriend, being within a certain distance of him, and failing to comply with all probation orders)

· Breach of probation x 9 (for contacting her ex-boyfriend, being within 250 metres of him, not leaving any place he is found to be, and failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged on November 23rd, 2020 and December 21st, 2020, the woman attended the residence of her ex-boyfriend, despite her conditions, and police were contacted to investigate. On December 26th, 2020 she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Elizabeth Allikas, 23, of Cornwall was arrested on December 26th, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on December 2nd, 2020 the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On December 26th, 2020, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 20th, 2021.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Jeffery Hutt, 35, of Cornwall was arrested on December 26th, 2020 on the strength of multiple warrants. It is alleged between March and August, 2019, the man breached his conditions by failing to reside at an approved residence, failing to remain in his residence, failing to notify a change of address, failing to report to police, failing to attend court and failing to keep the peace. An investigation ensued and warrants were issued for his arrest. On December 26th, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody. The warrants were executed and he was released to appear in court on March 16th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 45-year-old Akwesasne man was arrested on December 27th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on December 26th, 2020, the man assaulted his wife and police were contacted to investigate. On December 27th, 2020 he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 9th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Brenden Ingola, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on December 27th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on December 27th, 2020, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Pitt Street and South Branch Road. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 16th, 2021.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Tyler Lalonde, 23, of Cornwall was arrested on December 27th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on June 1st, 2020, the man took a bike that did not belong to him from outside a Ninth Street address. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 27th, 2020 he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 16th, 2021.

BREAK AND ENTER

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on December 27th, 2020 and charged with break and enter. It is alleged the man entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence and removed a television and other items from the residence without permission. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On December 27th, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on February 9th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Christopher Alexander, 39, of Montreal was arrested on December 28th, 2020 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on December 28th, the man attended a Cornwall Square business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 16th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 193 calls for service in the City of Cornwall since December 24, 2020 (8:00 am Thursday to 8:00 am today).