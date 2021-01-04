Name a United Counties snow plow

January 4, 2021 at 14 h 04 min
By Nick Seebruch
A United Counties snow plow. Submitted photo.

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G is inviting members of the public to name their 16 snow plows as a fun winter diversion during the current COVID-19 shutdown.

“This is a great way to add some fun in the dead of winter,” said Transportation and Planning Services Director Benjamin de Haan. “We’re hoping people enjoy this activity and help us to add some distinctiveness to our fleet.”

Residents are asked to choose one of the names below, or submit one of their own, via an online survey. The survey will remain open until Jan. 22, at which time the votes for the various suggested names will be tabulated and winners announced.

Some of the names put forward so far include:

  • County Cleaver
  • Bainsville Brawler
  • Morewood Less Snow
  • Sheila Dundela
  • The Barber of Hanesville
  • Eat Meat? Dun-Vegan
  • Avonmore Ace
  • Guardian O’Glengarry
