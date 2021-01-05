Businesses and services affected by the shutdown

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Ontario wide shutdown that started on Dec. 26, 2020, has affected a range of businesses and services at the municipal and provincial level.

All restaurants, gyms, and all other non-essential businesses are closed to the public. Restaurants can still provide take out and delivery; other retail businesses can offer curbside pick-up.

Essential businesses such as grocery stores and pharmacies remain open, but at reduced capacity, to a maximum of 50 per cent of total capacity. Big box stores that sell groceries are limited to 25 per cent capacity for indoor shopping.

Cornwall Municipal services

According to the City of Cornwall, the following municipal services are closed:

• Municipal offices opened on Monday, January 4 at 9 a.m. for essential business only.

• All indoor recreation facilities, including the Benson Centre and Aquatic Centre, are closed until January 23.

• Big Ben ski centre is closed.

• Only one essential caregiver per resident is permitted to visit the Glen Stor Dun Lodge. Essential caregivers must have been assessed by the Director of Care, taken the Lodge’s IPAC course and have a recent negative COVID-19 test (within the last 7 days). To learn more, call our Family Services Supervisor at 613-933-3384 ext. 4219. No visits are permitted (inside or outside) and residents are not able to leave premises unless it is for a medical appointment. To book a virtual call, please contact the recreation team at 613-933-3384 ext. 4248.

The following services remain open with precautions:

• Paramedics, police officers, and firefighters will continue to respond to 911 calls. Please keep your distance while COVID-19 screening takes place, and wear your mask. Calls to 911 should be limited to emergencies.

• Cornwall Transit continues to operate. Please take the bus only for essential trips (such as work, groceries, and trips to the pharmacy). Wear your mask, sanitize your hands, keep your distance – and do not take the bus if you are feeling unwell.

• Meals on Wheels service will not be disrupted.

• Child care centres will remain open.

• The Cornwall Public Library will reopen for curbside service on January 4.

South Glengarry

All municipal offices in South Glengarry are closed to the public until Jan. 23, but phones will still be monitored as will email.

All recreational programs are cancelled, and the Char-Lan Rec. Centre is closed.

Outdoor rinks and parks remain open.

South Stormont

The Township Office are closed to the public from January 4th – January 8th, 2021. Staff will be available by telephone and email.

All indoor recreation facilities are closed.

Outdoor rinks and parks remain open.

United Counties of SD&G

The County administration building is closed to the public until at least 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. The public is encouraged to utilize available online resources and contact staff via telephone or email.

Provincial Offences Act court matters have been adjourned and will be rescheduled to a later date. If you have a fine to pay, you can do so online at sdgcounties.ca.

Severance applications will not be accepted until the office reopens.

All applications for various permits (entrances, moving, setbacks) must be submitted electronically.

SDG Library

Only contactless curbside, delivery, and pick-up is available.

Provincially

All road tests through DriveTest Ontario are cancelled during the shutdown.

Both of the ServiceOntario locations in Cornwall remain open.