Construction begins on new Parisien Manor site

CORNWALL, Ontario – Southbridge Care Homes Inc. has begun construction on a new, larger, long-term care facility in Cornwall on Nick Kaneb Dr.

The new facility will be replacing Southbridge’s current building on the corner of Second St. and Marlborough St., Parisien Manor.

The new facility will have a total of 160 long-term care beds, an increase of 95 from the 65 currently at Parisien Manor at present.

Traugott Building Contractors began work on the new facility in late 2020, with an expected completion date of 2022.

As for the current Parisien Manor building, Candace Chartier, Chief Seniors’ Advocate and Strategic Partnerships Officer with Southbridge Care Homes Inc. said that her company would work with stakeholders, and was willing to explore opportunities in the community for new uses of the old site.

Chartier said that Southbridge will be adding 100 to 110 new jobs to Cornwall when the new facility is completed and that they are already in the process of filling those positions. The current staffing level of Parisien Manor is between 60 and 65 employees.

“We are really looking forward to the completion of this project,” Chartier told Seaway News. “We know that these beds are really needed in the area an we look forward to serving the seniors of Cornwall and SD&G.”

In May of 2018, the Ministry of Long Term Care had announced funding for more long-term care beds in the region. At that time, Parisien Manor had an average waitlist of 25 people. Currently Parisien Manor is at 90 per cent occupancy.