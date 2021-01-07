Teen arrested for being unlawfully at large

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Chesterville youth was arrested on January 5th, 2021 and charged with being unlawfully at large. It is alleged the youth was bound by a remand warrant and subsequently fled from the custody of his youth home, despite the warrant. Police were contacted and located the youth shortly thereafter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ASSAULT, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on January 5th, 2021 and charged with assault and uttering threats. It is alleged on January 5th, the youth assaulted a man known to him and made threats to harm him. Police were contacted and took the youth into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 44 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today).