Nominations open for Business Excellence Awards, Citizen of the Year

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for nominations for their Business Excellence Awards and the Citizen of the Year Award.

The Business Excellence Awards and the Citizen of the Year Award are presented annually in February at a gala organized by the Chamber. The Chamber said that due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be re-imagined, but did not have immediate details.

This year’s awards line-up has two new additions, Environmental Impact Award and Inclusion and Diversity Award.

The full list of awards, as well as the nomination form, can be viewed online at the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce website.

“We encourage anyone to submit nominations for awards,” says Lynn Chauvin, Business Excellence Awards Committee Chair. “We rely on the feedback and nominations from business owners and community members alike to help us make decisions on award winners.”

Nominations can be submitted online or through the mail by sending the nomination form to P.O. Box 1, Cornwall, ON, K6H 5R9.