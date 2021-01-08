Nominations open for Business Excellence Awards, Citizen of the Year

January 8, 2021 — Changed at 14 h 50 min on January 7, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Nominations open for Business Excellence Awards, Citizen of the Year
Chris and Jordan O'Brien of FreshCo were presented with the Above and Beyond Award for their efforts in supporting local causes at last year's Business Excellence Awards in 2020 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce is asking for nominations for their Business Excellence Awards and the Citizen of the Year Award.

The Business Excellence Awards and the Citizen of the Year Award are presented annually in February at a gala organized by the Chamber. The Chamber said that due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be re-imagined, but did not have immediate details.

This year’s awards line-up has two new additions, Environmental Impact Award and Inclusion and Diversity Award.

The full list of awards, as well as the nomination form, can be viewed online at the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce website.

“We encourage anyone to submit nominations for awards,” says Lynn Chauvin, Business Excellence Awards Committee Chair. “We rely on the feedback and nominations from business owners and community members alike to help us make decisions on award winners.”

Nominations can be submitted online or through the mail by sending the nomination form to P.O. Box 1, Cornwall, ON, K6H 5R9.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Additional charges in sexual assault case
Local News

Additional charges in sexual assault case

Cornwall, ON – On January 5th, 2021, the CPS included an arrest about a sexual assault in the Daily News. Upon further investigation,…

Chamber petitioning province over big box store shutdown rules
Business

Chamber petitioning province over big box store shutdown rules

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce is circulating a petition regarding the rules around big box stores. Under…