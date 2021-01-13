First vaccinations begin today

January 13, 2021 at 12 h 28 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
First vaccinations begin today
Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 13 that the first doses of Pfizer-BionTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the region and will begin distribution immediately.

“This is excellent news for our region,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU. “Vaccinating residents, staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes will help protect our most vulnerable residents, who have been the most harshly affected by the spread of COVID-19.”

As a part of the first phase of the provincial distribution of the vaccine, the first doses in the EOHU will go to staff, residents and essential caregivers at long-term care facilities and will be distributed with the help of the Cornwall-SD&G paramedics, the Prescott-Russell paramedics, long-term care facility staff and EOHU staff members.

Dr. Roumeliotis stressed the importance to continue with Public Health measures.

“While the arrival of the vaccine in our region is a great first step towards protecting our community, the reality is that it will be a number of months before the vaccine is available to everyone who wants it. In the meantime, we are seeing COVID-19 infections rapidly increasing in our area and across the country,” says Dr. Roumeliotis. “We must continue to maintain public health measures like masking, physical distancing and proper hand washing to protect our community until enough of our population has been immunized and the pandemic is brought under control.”

For more information and the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s website at www.EOHU.ca/coronavirus.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ford issues Stay at Home order
COVID-19 News

Ford issues Stay at Home order

ONTARIO - On Tuesday, Jan. 12 Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the province would enter a State of Emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the second State…

First COVID-19 vaccine doses to come to EOHU next week
COVID-19 News

First COVID-19 vaccine doses to come to EOHU next week

CORNWALL, Ontario - In his first COVID-19 update to the media of 2021, on Tuesday, Jan. 5, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of…