First vaccinations begin today

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 13 that the first doses of Pfizer-BionTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in the region and will begin distribution immediately.

“This is excellent news for our region,” says Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU. “Vaccinating residents, staff and essential caregivers in long-term care homes will help protect our most vulnerable residents, who have been the most harshly affected by the spread of COVID-19.”

As a part of the first phase of the provincial distribution of the vaccine, the first doses in the EOHU will go to staff, residents and essential caregivers at long-term care facilities and will be distributed with the help of the Cornwall-SD&G paramedics, the Prescott-Russell paramedics, long-term care facility staff and EOHU staff members.

Dr. Roumeliotis stressed the importance to continue with Public Health measures.

“While the arrival of the vaccine in our region is a great first step towards protecting our community, the reality is that it will be a number of months before the vaccine is available to everyone who wants it. In the meantime, we are seeing COVID-19 infections rapidly increasing in our area and across the country,” says Dr. Roumeliotis. “We must continue to maintain public health measures like masking, physical distancing and proper hand washing to protect our community until enough of our population has been immunized and the pandemic is brought under control.”

For more information and the latest updates on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit the Eastern Ontario Health Unit’s website at www.EOHU.ca/coronavirus.