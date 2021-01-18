CPS search for missing man

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 27-year-old Kevin Coughlin. The man was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, January 16th, 2021 in the area of Lisieux Avenue and Fourteenth Street. Police do not believe foul play is suspected; however, we are looking to confirm his wellbeing and would like to speak to him or anyone with information concerning his whereabouts.

Description:

6 ft. tall

Approximately 210 lbs

Short dark, receding hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a button-up shirt and pajama bottoms

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Kevin Coughlin, please call dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.