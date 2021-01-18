CPS search for missing man

January 18, 2021 at 14 h 13 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
CPS search for missing man
Kevin Coughlin.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 27-year-old Kevin Coughlin. The man was last seen during the early morning hours on Saturday, January 16th, 2021 in the area of Lisieux Avenue and Fourteenth Street. Police do not believe foul play is suspected; however, we are looking to confirm his wellbeing and would like to speak to him or anyone with information concerning his whereabouts.

Description:

  • 6 ft. tall
  • Approximately 210 lbs
  • Short dark, receding hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a button-up shirt and pajama bottoms

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Kevin Coughlin, please call dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Richelieu Day Care Centre to close
Local News

Richelieu Day Care Centre to close

CORNWALL, Ontario - The City of Cornwall announced on Monday, Jan. 18 its intention to close its long running day care facility the Richelieu Day Care Centre. “Closing…

Akwesasne residents receive harassing messages while shopping
Local News

Akwesasne residents receive harassing messages while shopping

CORNWALL, Ontario - Two residents of Akwesasne returned to their vehicles to find unwelcoming messages on their windshields. Lila…