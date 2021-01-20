Remote learning to continue until Feb. 10

CORNWALL, Ontario – In an announcement on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Ministry of Education announced that students within the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region will continue with learning remotely until Feb. 10.

“On the advice from the Chief Medical Officer of Health, the government is allowing seven public health units and over 100,000 students to return to class on Monday, January 25,” reads a statement from Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “Getting students back into class is our top priority. According to Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health and leading medical and scientific experts, including the Hospital for Sick Children, Ontario’s schools are safe places for learning. To ensure schools remain safe, the government is introducing additional measures including provincewide targeted asymptomatic testing, enhanced screening, mandatory masking for students in Grades 1-3 and outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained.”

The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) shared the following information in addition to the Ministry’s announcement.