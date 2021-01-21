CPS seize $2K in drugs during bust

Cornwall, ON – As a result of an ongoing investigation by the CPS Street Crime Unit, two individuals were taken into custody after a drug warrant was executed at a Carleton Street residence on the morning of January 20th, 2021. Wayne Bigtree, 61, and Cheryl David, 61, both of Cornwall, were arrested and charged with the following:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance x 2 (Cocaine and methamphetamine)

· Possession of a Schedule II substance (Nabilone)

· Possession of a Schedule III substance (Methylphenidate)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Cocaine)

· Careless storage of ammunition

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 x 2

It is alleged during a search of the residence, police located a quantity of cocaine, Nabilone, methamphetamine and Methylphenidate. Police also located a quantity of Canadian and American currency and ammunition. The value of the seized drugs and currency is estimated to be over $2000.00. Both individuals were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 30th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Shane O’Connor, 29, was arrested on January 20th, 2021 and charged with two counts of breach of release order. It is alleged on December 23, 2020 and January 11, 2021, the man failed to phone into his bail supervision program. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 20th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 30th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on January 20th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 1st, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Kendall Tyo, 24, of Cornwall was arrested on January 20th, 2021 and charged with two counts of uttering threats. It is alleged on January 19th, 2021, the man made threats to damage the property of a woman known to him, as well as damage the building where she works. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On January 20th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 1st, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 49 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today).