Domestic incident leads to charges of assaulting a police officer

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 16th, 2021 and charged with five counts of breach of release order for contacting his ex-common-law wife, their children, and attending her residence or being within a certain distance of any place they are. The man was also charged with two counts of assault police. It is alleged on February 16th, 2021, the man attended his ex-common-law wife’s residence, despite his conditions, and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody. While in custody, the man threw an object towards a police officer and spat at another officer. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Kenny Gass, 51, of Cornwall was arrested on February 16th, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged on February 16th, 2021, the man attended a Brookdale Avenue business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. He was stopped by a Loss Prevention Officer and police were contacted. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 6th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 67 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.