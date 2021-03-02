Cart allegedly used as weapon in assault

Cornwall, ON – Robert Leblanc, 74 of Cornwall was arrested on February 28th, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon. It is alleged on February 25th, 2021 the man used a cart to push a woman. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On February 28th, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 13th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Kyle Lalonde, 26 of Ottawa was arrested on February 28th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on December 11th, 2020 for assault charges and assault with a weapon charges and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On February 28th, 2021 a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Ottawa as Ottawa Police Service had the man in custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. He was transported to Cornwall and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 28th, 2021 and charged with breach of a release order for communicating with his common-law wife and for being at her residence. It is alleged on February 28th, 2021 while investigating a disturbance, police found the man in breach of his conditions. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Vanessa King, 26 of Cornwall was arrested on February 26th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for failing to notify a change of address. It is alleged the woman failed to notify the Cornwall Police Service of an address change and an investigation ensued. On February 26th, 2021 the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 20th, 2021.

BREAK AND ENTER, ASSAULT, THREATS, BREACH, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 24-year-old Martintown man was arrested on February 26th, 2021 and charged with break and enter, assault, threats, mischief and breach of probation for communicating with his ex-girlfriend and for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on February 13th, 2021 the man forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s residence, assaulted her, damaged a door and threatened her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located at his ex-girlfriend’s residence by police on February 26th, 2021, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ROBBERY

Cornwall, ON – A 60-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 26th, 2021 and charged with robbery. It is alleged during an argument on February 26th, 2021 the man forcefully removed a ring from his girlfriend and police were contacted to investigate. The man was taken into custody during the investigation, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED OPERATION, 80 AND OVER

Cornwall, ON – Philip Griffin, 36 of Gatineau was arrested on February 27th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and 80 and over. It is alleged in the early morning hours of February 27th, 2021 the man was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the area of Power Dame Drive. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 13th, 2021.

Cornwall, ON – Jeremie Leclaire, 20 of Mercier, QC was arrested on February 28th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and 80 and over. It is alleged in the early morning hours of February 28th, 2021 the man was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol in the area of Marleau Avenue when his vehicle went into the ditch. He was taken into custody at the scene, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on February 27th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for not abiding by a curfew. It is alleged the youth breached his curfew on February 26th, 2021 and police were contacted to investigate. He was taken into custody on February 27th, 2021, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION FOR THE PURPOSE OF TRAFFICKING, PROPERTY OBTAINED BY CRIME

Cornwall, ON – Blake Atwell, 45 of Cornwall was arrested on February 27th, 2021 and charged with possession of cocaine, possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and property obtained by crime (Canadian Currency). It is alleged on February 27th, 2021 while investigating an unrelated matter police found the man to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. He was taken into custody after a brief struggle and found to be in possession of a quantity of Canadian currency. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.

IMPAIRED OPERATION OF A MOTOR VEHICLE

Cornwall, ON – Lauren Phillips, 31 of Akwesasne was arrested on February 27th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. It is alleged on February 27th, 2021 the woman was operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating substance when she was stopped at the Port of Entry. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date.