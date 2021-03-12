Art auction to support Cornwall Arts Centre fund

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre committee will be holding an art auction at the Cornwall Square from April 9 to 10 in support of the future Cornwall Arts and Culture Centre.

The Committee has pledged to raise $1 million from the community to help pay for the over $7 million estimated cost of renovating 159 Pitt St. and turning it into a new Arts and Culture Centre to be run by the City of Cornwall. They are nearing their goal. At last update, the Committee has raised over $875,000.

“The art works available include a collection of pieces donated by Suzanne Mayer which include a piece from Fernand Labelle and three pieces from Aline Lalancette, both well-known Quebecois artists. Mr. Labelle was born in Cornwall and later moved to Montreal to pursue his art career. There will also be many works done by local artists and from local art collections for a total of 60 works up for auction,” said Katie Burke, Chair of the Committee.

The auction will be held online beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, April 9 and will end at 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, with winners being invited to pick-up their art on April 24 at the Cornwall Square.

Information on how to bid on the auction will be made available at www.bethelink.net in early April.

“We greatly appreciate the support of the artists, the art donors, and Scotiabank Cornwall and Cornwall Square as we work to achieve our goal of $1 million,” said Burke. “In a pandemic and post-pandemic era, the Arts in many forms will be very important in restoring balance in our lives.”

Anyone wishing to donate art work may do so by contacting 613-933-8353 to make arrangements by March 27.

For further information contact Katie burke at 613-933-8353 or brkcornwall@gmail.com