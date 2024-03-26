Cornwall Waterfest is back for its 12th year on Saturday, Aug 10, 2024, on the Cornwall Canal. In 2023, this signature event was cancelled but has returned with a revitalized

committee led by new chairperson Mikel Billard. The annual event is a community favourite and features music, local artisans, food vendors, and Dragon Boat races.

The last set of Dragon Boat races was held in 2022 and sold out with 22 teams hailing from Cornwall, Ottawa, and Montreal. Local teams brought an array of skill

levels from many first-time participants to teams that continue to show their support annually.

“It’s been months of preparation, but we are excited for the return of Waterfest to Cornwall and area,” said Chairperson Mikel Billard. “

This year, Cornwall Waterfest is joining up with St. Joseph Continuing Care Centre to raise funds for its expanded rehabilitation space. The newly built

2400-square-foot space at 14 York Street will be a first-of-its-kind in the community to assist with patient recovery and increase rehabilitation program options. Funds

raised from this event will purchase new rehabilitation equipment for the program.

The committee is currently looking for event sponsorship and is recruiting new volunteers to assist in organizing the community-orientated event.

For more information, please contact the committee via their website at www.cornwallwaterfest.com or social media on Facebook or Instagram.