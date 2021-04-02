Cornwall man charged with Robbery with Violence

April 2, 2021
Cornwall Police Service cruiser (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

Cornwall, ON – James Arow, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on March 31st, 2021 and charged with the following:

·         Robbery with violence

·         Assault with a weapon

·         Assault x 2

·         Uttering threats x 4

·         Resist police officer

It is alleged on March 31st, 2021, the man entered a Pitt Street business and demanded money from an employee, while threatening to kill the employee and others in the business. The man further assaulted three other people in the business, using a salt shaker to assault one of the individuals. Police were contacted and took the man into custody after a brief struggle. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

