A decade of empowering children and youth through advocacy and support

Cornwall, Ontario – Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre, an organization dedicated to the needs and well-being of children and youth, proudly announces the commemoration of its 10th year anniversary. Over the past decade, Koala Place Child and Youth Advocacy Centre has been providing a highly confidential environment for children, youth and non-offending family members to disclose their stories of abuse in a safe, warm and child friendly environment.

Founded in 2014, Koala Place has played a pivotal role in Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry and Akwesasne by championing the rights and well-being of abused children and youth facing various challenges. Koala Place is proudly one of nine fully operational Child and Youth Advocacy Centres in the Province of Ontario.

Koala Place provides a multi-disciplinary service approach to children and youth who have experienced sexual abuse, physical abuse, domestic violence and maltreatment. The Koala Place team works closely with various community partners for the purpose of providing a comprehensive, seamless response to child abuse, in an environment that minimizes trauma, fosters healing and empowers those who are impacted by child abuse to lead healthy and productive lives.

To celebrate this significant milestone, Koala Place is hosting an open house on January 18, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Our celebration aims to recognize the achievements of the past decade and reinforce the organization’s dedication to making a lasting impact on the lives of young individuals.

“Kori the Koala” will be making its debut to commemorate this wonderful milestone.

“As Koala Place celebrates a decade of service to our community, we reflect on the countless lives touched and changed through our collective efforts and remain steadfast in our mission to create a safe and supportive environment for every young individual.” – Chantal Prieur, Executive Director.