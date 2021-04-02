Residents 70+ can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced on Friday, April 2 that it was opening vaccination appointments to residents of the region aged 70 and over.

Anyone who books an appointment for a vaccination will be given the date for their first and second doses of the vaccine. According to latest EOHU guidelines, the time between the first and second doses of the vaccine is now 16 weeks.

The EOHU is asking residents to pre-register for their appointment on their website: https://eohu.ca/en/covid/welcome-to-the-eohu-online-covid-19-vaccination-pre-registration-portal

Appointments can be made either by an individual, their family member, or by their caregiver. The EOHU states that pre-registering allows for quicker bookings of appointments based on the supply of vaccine in the region.

Those who would like to book their appointment directly can do so on the province of Ontario’s vaccine website: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine/

Residents who are having difficulties with the online booking tool may call 1-888-999-6488.

“The EOHU appreciates that there is keen interest in receiving the vaccine,” reads a statement from the EOHU. “At this time, however, only eligible individuals can schedule an appointment. We ask the public to please help us keep the online tools and phone lines available for those who are eligible to book an appointment. Cooperation from the public will go a long way to help ensure local vaccination clinics can operate efficiently and effectively.

Vaccination appointments also remain open for those in Phase 1 vaccination populations which include Indigenous residents, healthcare workers, long-term care workers, essential care givers, long-term care residents and residents who receive chronic at-home care.

“If you have a family member or provide care to someone who was born in 1951 or before, please encourage them to get vaccinated,” the EOHU statement reads. “Vaccinations will be available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY at vaccine clinics being held across the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry; the United Counties of Prescott-Russell; and the City of Cornwall. Alternate arrangements will be made for individuals who notify us of barriers preventing them from physically going to a clinic.”

The EOHU is asking residents to continue to observe public health precautions. On Thursday, April 1, Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced a 28-day lockdown across the province with strict public health restrictions.