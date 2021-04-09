CBSA seize 26 guns at Cornwall Port of Entry

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) has announced that they have seized 26 firearms and other prohibited devices at the Port of Entry from a man trying to cross into Cornwall.

Christopher Jacobs, a resident of Quebec was found to be in possession of the following:

1 assault rifle

17 prohibited handguns

8 restricted handguns

1 suppressor

44 magazines

2 fast loaders and one loader

He is scheduled to appear in court on April 12 and is facing the following charges:

S. 12 Customs Act – one count of non report

S. 153(a) Customs Act – one count of making false statements

S. 159 Customs Act – one count of smuggling

S.91(1) Criminal Code of Canada – 26 counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

S.104(1)(a) Criminal Code of Canada – 26 counts of importing firearms

“This demonstrates the vigilance and commitment of the CBSA to ensuring that our borders are not used for illegal activity. I am proud of the excellent work by our officers who continue to protect Canadian communities from the impacts of gun smuggling,” said Stephanie Chenier, Acting Regional Director General, CBSA.