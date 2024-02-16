Cornwall Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old youth from St. Regis, QC, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the youth was scheduled to attend court on Sept. 28, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Feb. 14, 2024, the youth was taken into custody at the Port of Entry by Canada Border Services Agency officers and turned over to members of CPS. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ASSAULT, RESIST PEACE OFFICER

Cornwall, ON – Allyson Ingola, 32, of Cornwall, was arrested on Feb. 14, 2024, and charged with two counts of assault and resist peace officer. It is alleged on Feb. 14, 2024, the woman assaulted two individuals. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located and it is also alleged she resisted arrest. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 21, 2024.

-CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.