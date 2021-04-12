Menard Bros. Remodeled as Menard & Robertson Custom Homes and Renovations

Cousins and renowned Cornwall home builders Paul and Guy Menard of Menard Bros & Associates have handed the keys to Patrick Menard and Bradley Robertson forming Menard & Robertson Custom Homes and Renovations.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Gaetan and Claude Menard, and later inherited by their sons Paul and Guy in 1988, Menard Bros & Associates became award-winning leaders in custom homebuilding in Cornwall and developed some of the City’s most esteemed subdivisions including Sunrise Acres, Lynwood Forest, and the Fairways.

Patrick Menard, son of Paul, will be the third generation Menard to own and lead his family’s business, while Bradley Robertson, previous Manager of Kitchen and Bath Studio, is the company’s co-owner and Operations Manager.

“Menard & Robertson Custom Homes and Renovations will be faithful to my family’s name and reputation, delivering exceptional quality and customer service, and aims to make the custom homebuilding and renovation experience as memorable, innovative, easy and stress free as possible by working with you every step of the way,” explained Patrick Menard, Co-Owner and Project Manager. “I couldn’t be more excited and prouder to carry the Menard legacy,” he added.

An all-new 2,000 square-foot Design Centre located at 180 Ninth Street East will be opening later this summer, where clients will be able to consult with in-house teams of custom home and interior designers and view samples of fine custom finishings to help bring their projects to life. It will truly be a one-stop shop for custom home building and renovations.

Menard & Robertson clients can also use a smartphone application to track the progress of their projects and connect with staff, meaning updates are quick, easy, and transparent.

“We hear time and time again that the process can be complicated, complex and exhausting. With Menard & Robertson, they can follow the project from a distance, make selections at our Design Centre or from the comfort of their homes, and consult at any time with our in-house teams of designers. We are streamlining, innovating, and heightening the customer service experience,” said Bradley Robertson, Co-Owner and Operations Manager.

Although the Design Centre opens later this summer, Menard & Robertson Custom Homes and Renovations are currently open and operating from a temporary location. Those interested in building or renovating a home with Menard & Robertson are encouraged to visit www.menardrobertson.com or call 613-932-7686.