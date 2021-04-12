Tulips for Parkinson’s Month

April 12, 2021 — Changed at 19 h 30 min on April 12, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Tulips for Parkinson’s Month
Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement (far left) with the Cornwall and Area Parkinson's Super Walk Team on Monday, April 12, 2021 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – While the Parkinson’s Society will not be able to have their annual SuperWalk in September this year, they chose to mark Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, which is in April, by presenting handmade wooden tulips to Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement.

Virginia Lake (right) presents painted wooden tulips to Cornwall Mayor Bernadette Clement on Monday, April 12, 2021 (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

Representatives of the Cornwall & Area SuperWalk team presented the tulips to Mayor Clement on Monday, April 12 in front of City Hall.

Members of the SuperWalk team that were at the presentation included Chairperson Earle DePasse, and local top fundraisers Elise & Mark Wells, and Chairperson 2021 Parkinson Awareness Team, Tom Olien.

The group will be distributing more tulips to area long-term care homes, as well as selling tulips to raise funds for Parkinson’s research. Those interested in buying tulips are asked to contact Virginia Lake at vmnlake@gmail.com

In addition to selling wooden tulips, the society is also challenging the public to walk or bike over the course of the summer to raise awareness about Parkinson’s Disease. Olien explained that they were inspired by a Peterborough resident who has pledged to walk one million steps between April and September in the name of raising awareness.

The City of Cornwall declared April Parkinson’s Awareness month in the City. According to the City of Cornwall, there are 4,000 people in the Champlain Local Health Integration Network who live with Parkinson’s Disease and about 300 in the City of Cornwall.

