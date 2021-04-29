Alleged intoxicated driver flees from police

Cornwall, ON – Hudson Cochrane, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on April 27th, 2012 and charged with the following:

· Operation while impaired

· Operation while prohibited

· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

· Flight from police x 2

· Theft of motor vehicle

It is alleged on April 27th, the man was operating a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner while intoxicated in the area of Belmont Street and Montreal Road. Police were contacted and while pursuing the motor vehicle, the man fled from two police cruisers. The man was eventually taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 29th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Danny Cameron, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on April 27th, 2021 and charged with nine counts of breach of release order for contacting two individuals, being within a certain distance of them, as well as one other person, and their residences. It is alleged on April 6 and April 7, 2021, the man was within a certain distance of three individuals, contrary to the conditions of his release order. On April 27th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Ian Osman, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on April 27th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on February 25th, 2021, the man failed to attend court for a fraud offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On April 27th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on July 8th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Keith Seyeau, 46, of Cornwall was arrested on April 27th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on January 19th, 2021 for a dangerous operation of a motor vehicle offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On April 27th, 2021 he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The warrant was executed and he was held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 98 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.