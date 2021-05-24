Teen charged for pulling fire alarm

Cornwall, ON – A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 23rd, 2021 and charged with causing a false fire alarm. It is alleged on May 23rd, 2021, the youth pulled the fire alarm in his multi-unit residence when there was no fire. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

ASSAULT, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Amanda Lagacy, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on May 21st, 2021 and charged with assault and uttering threats. It is alleged during an altercation with a woman known to her on May 4th, she assaulted the woman and made threats to kill her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 21st, 2021, she attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Paige Lamoy, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on May 21st, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for contacting a certain person. It is alleged on May 18th, 2021, the woman contacted someone she is to have no contact with as per her conditions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 21st, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

THEFT UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Brandon Lalonde, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on May 21st, 2021 and charged with theft under $5000. It is alleged the man had attended a local business and took a wallet that had been left on the counter by another customer. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 21st, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – James Dennis, 40, of Berwick was arrested on May 23rd, 2021 on the strength of two warrants. It is alleged the man failed to attend for fingerprints on November 18th, 2020 and further removed merchandise from a Second Street business on November 15th, 2020 without making any attempt to pay for the items as he left the store. Police were contacted and warrants were issued for his arrest. On May 23rd, 2021, a member of the Cornwall Police Service assumed custody of the man from the Ontario Provincial Police, as he had been taken into custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrant. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on July 27th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on May 23rd, 2021 and charged with domestic assault and mischief. It is alleged during an argument with her boyfriend, the woman assaulted him and damaged a wall in his residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 3rd, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 207 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.