Cornwall Police Blotter

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, UTTERING THREATS

Cornwall, ON – A 53-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on Feb. 7, 2024, and charged with domestic assault and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. It is alleged on Jan. 28, 2024, the woman assaulted her boyfriend. It is also alleged she made threats to the man afterward. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on March 5, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – William Litwinowich, 40, of Long Sault, was arrested on Feb. 7, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and theft under $5,000. It is alleged on Feb. 7, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Thirteenth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Feb. 7, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on Feb. 7, 2024, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with a specific individual and to not attend her residence. It is also alleged on this date, the man was in communication with the individual at the residence he was not supposed to visit. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.