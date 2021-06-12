Cornwall man facing over 30 fraud and other charges

Cornwall, ON – Marc Racine, 46, of Cornwall was arrested on June 10th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Utter forged documents x 13

· Fraud under $5000 x 13

· Possession of property obtained by crime x 13

· Breach of probation x 5 (for attending a certain business and failing to keep the peace)

· Theft under $5000

· Assault

· Resist police

It is alleged between February and March the man deposited stolen cheques into his bank account and obtained a quantity of money that did not belong to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On June 10th, 2021, the man attended a Sydney Street business, where he has conditions to not attend. It is alleged the man had removed merchandise from the business, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store and further assaulted an employee. Police were contacted and took the man into custody after a brief struggle. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND COURT

Cornwall, ON – Crystal Poggemoeller, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on June 10th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend court. It is alleged on May 27th, the woman failed to attend court for a fraud offence and an investigation ensued. On June 10th, 2021, the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 24th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old and 20-year-old man, both from Cornwall, were arrested on June 10th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault and breach of probation for having contact with one another and failing to keep the peace. The 20-year-old was also charged with breach of undertaking for contacting the other man. It is alleged during an altercation between the two men, both were assaulted and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the men were taken into custody and charged accordingly. The 20-year-old man was held for a bail hearing and the 18-year-old was released to appear in court on August 31st. Their names were not released as the incident is domestic-related and would identify both victims.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 82 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.