Cornwall’s Great Big Litter Cleanup Days

Provided by the City of Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – You’re invited to join friends and neighbours on September 17 and 18 in a City-wide litter collection effort. The Canadian Federation of University Women (CFUW) of Cornwall & District reached out to City staff to kick-start the community event.

“World Cleanup Day is September 18,” said Jackie Fraser, co-president of the local CFUW. “Our group is looking forward to collecting litter and beautifying our city.”

“We hope you join us,” said Susan Kail, co-president of the local CFUW. “Whether you can volunteer for an hour and a day, your contribution matters.”

Participation is simple:

Sign up online with a group, a friend – or go solo! Choose an area of town to collect litter around. You can collect on September 17 or 18 – or both! The City will supply all materials: bags, gloves, and stickers for the bags. When your bag is full, leave it at a curb or near a sidewalk. Attach a sticker, and let us know where to find it (call/text 613-362-8298 or email feedback@cornwall.ca). City staff will collect the bags and share the community’s grand total!

“The Parks team actively collects litter throughout Cornwall, focusing on our 42 municipal parks,” said Mayor Glen Grant. “This two-day community effort will help ensure our public spaces are in pristine condition.”

Everyone is welcome to participate: schools, clubs, neighbourhoods, churches, and nature-lovers!

Sign up now!