SLIDESHOW: Cornwall Art Walk 2021

CORNWALL, Ontario – For those enjoy a stroll on a sunny, summer evening while enjoying the talents of the local artistic community, Pitt St. between First and Second streets was the place to be when the 2021 Art Walk was held during the early evening of Friday, Aug. 27. Linda Geisel, Chair of the Art Walk committee, seemed pleased with the turnout and commented there were writers, poetry readings, drama presentations, artists, wood carvers and musicians performing at the event.