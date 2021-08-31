Heritage Manor holds street dance

CORNWALL, Ontario – It was a wonderful late summer night for residents of Heritage Manor, as they gathered with visitors outside for a lively outdoor gathering at the Manor on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. Residents and their families got the opportunity to enjoy live music and the fresh outdoors. Heritage Manor hosted a street dance, with DJ Luc St. Denis performing for a live audience.

“Catherine had the idea, she wanted a street dance…so we decided to make a street dance!” said Linda Dubeau, activity director for Heritage Manor. Dubeau also added this was their first major event since health restrictions have relaxed. Each resident was allowed to invite up to two family members.

“Well years ago, I can remember Williamstown having a street dance during the summer, and Martintown having a street dance during the summer,” said Catherine Paradis. “It’s just a lot fun!”

In addition to the live performance, guests and residents got to enjoy a delicious outdoor buffet supported by Heritage Manor staff.