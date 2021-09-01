Anti-vaccine mandate protest outside of CCH

CORNWALL, Ontario – A protest of well over 100 people formed in front of the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) on Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 1 to demonstrate against the hospital’s mandate requiring staff members to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Protesters carried signs with slogans such as “My Body, My Choice, Communism” and “Coercion is not Consent.”

The CCH had announced on Friday, Aug. 27 that it would introduce a mandatory vaccination policy for all employees and volunteers. Employees have until Sept. 7 to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and Oct. 15 to receive their second dose. On Wednesday, the CCH reported that 87 per cent of its staff were fully vaccinated, with 92 per cent having received at least one dose. Among the CCH’s medical staff, 99 per cent are fully vaccinated.

“Having every member of our organization be vaccinated against COVID-19 is consistent with the approach taken by other hospitals in our region and is a critical step to ensuring the safety of our staff, physicians and patients,” said CCH CEO and President Jeanette Despatie.

Seaway News spoke with multiple protesters at the event on Wednesday afternoon, but none confirmed that they actually worked at the CCH.

One protester, who spoke with Seaway News on the condition of anonymity, stated that when his mother, who was a CCH employee, was told about the mandate to get vaccinated that she had left her employment with the CCH.

“Last year’s heroes are this year’s nothing,” said another protester.

Despatie said that no disciplinary action has been taken against any employee who has refused to get vaccinated, yet.

“No staff member has been disciplined for refusing vaccination against COVID-19. The new policy provides unvaccinated staff until September 7 to receive their first dose and until October 15 to prove that they are fully vaccinated, or provide a documented medical reason as to why they cannot be vaccinated. By taking this phased approach, CCH is ensuring that staff who have not yet been vaccinated have ample opportunity and enough time to receive both doses,” she said in a statement to Seaway News. “After October 15, refusal of the COVID-19 vaccination will no longer be an option. For those who do not comply with the requirements, all options will be considered to effectively enforce our policy.”