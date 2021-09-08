Goslings Initiative Summer Reading Challenge wraps up

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Goslings Initiative has wrapped up their Summer Reading Challenge contest.

Throughout the summer, youth from Cornwall, Stormont, Dundas and South Glengarry, and Akwesasne, aged seven to 18 were invited to submit their name on the Goslings website along with details of a book they had read this summer for a chance to win a $25 gift certificate to one of eight pizza restaurants in Cornwall.

One winner was drawn each Wednesday until the end of August.

“In total, nine children in Cornwall and area were randomly selected as winners in our Summer Reading Challenge. The effort encouraged kids 7-18 to read and submit a form about the book. Every Wednesday throughout the summer holidays we chose one winner to receive a $25 gift certificate for a local pizza place. Sixty-five entries were received and we gave away $225 in pizza vouchers for a variety of locations based on the winners preferences. The most recent winner, Élise, an eight year old who read Rien ne va plus dans l’ocean by Genevieve Guilbault. This is a story about a girl and her unicorn best friend who, in Elise’s words, ‘have magical powers and adventures,’ said Sarah Silman of the Cornwall Goslings Initiative.

This was the second contest that the Goslings Initiative has held this year, with the first being a writing contest that was held in the spring. The Cornwall Goslings Initiative is dedicated to getting kids writing, and will be announcing a new contest in the coming weeks.