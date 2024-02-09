Tribe Opens Community Comment Period on Hazard Mitigation Plan

AKWESASNE — (Enníska/February 5, 2024) The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is extending an invitation to the community to participate in the review of its newly developed Tribal Hazard Mitigation Plan. This comprehensive plan serves as a strategic guide, outlining key actions to mitigate the impacts of natural hazards and climate change within the Tribe’s Southern boundaries.

Developed collaboratively by the Hazard Mitigation Planning Steering Committee, consisting of Tribal leaders and community stakeholders, the plan aims to prioritize initiatives that enhance resilience and safeguard the well-being of the community in the face of potential challenges.

Review and Comment Period:

February 6 – 13, 2024

Accessing the Plan:

Visit the Tribe’s website: http://www.srmt-nsn.gov

View a hard copy in the Office of Emergency Management & Safety: Ionkwakiohwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way, Akwesasne, NY 13655



The Tribe encourages active participation during this crucial phase before the plan is submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for official review and approval.

The Hazard Mitigation Planning Steering Committee, in partnership with Jamie Caplan Consulting LLC, a Northampton, MA-based firm, has diligently crafted this plan. FEMA approval, coupled with Tribal adoption, will enable the Tribe to access pre- and post-disaster hazard mitigation grant funds.