Tribe Opens Community Comment Period on Hazard Mitigation Plan

February 8, 2024 — Changed at 9 h 50 min on February 8, 2024
Reading time: 1 min
By paulalabonte
Comment count:
Tribe Opens Community Comment Period on Hazard Mitigation Plan
(Photo : SRMT)

AKWESASNE — (Enníska/February 5, 2024) The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe is extending an invitation to the community to participate in the review of its newly developed Tribal Hazard Mitigation Plan. This comprehensive plan serves as a strategic guide, outlining key actions to mitigate the impacts of natural hazards and climate change within the Tribe’s Southern boundaries.

Developed collaboratively by the Hazard Mitigation Planning Steering Committee, consisting of Tribal leaders and community stakeholders, the plan aims to prioritize initiatives that enhance resilience and safeguard the well-being of the community in the face of potential challenges.

Review and Comment Period:

  • February 6 – 13, 2024

Accessing the Plan:

  • Visit the Tribe’s website: http://www.srmt-nsn.gov
  • View a hard copy in the Office of Emergency Management & Safety:
    • Ionkwakiohwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building
    • 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way, Akwesasne, NY 13655

The Tribe encourages active participation during this crucial phase before the plan is submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for official review and approval.

The Hazard Mitigation Planning Steering Committee, in partnership with Jamie Caplan Consulting LLC, a Northampton, MA-based firm, has diligently crafted this plan. FEMA approval, coupled with Tribal adoption, will enable the Tribe to access pre- and post-disaster hazard mitigation grant funds.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Police Blotter
Local News

Cornwall Police Blotter

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, UTTERING THREATS Cornwall, ON – A 53-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on Feb. 7, 2024, and charged with domestic assault and uttering threats to…

Zumba with Christal puts Mental Health in every step
Local News

Zumba with Christal puts Mental Health in every step

"Let's create real change" - was 2024 #BellLetsTalk campaign theme and this year the Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East…