Goslings Initiative Starts New Contest

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Gosling Initiative Has Started Their Erin Lee: Book Giveaway Contest.

To promote Erin Lee’s new book, Out of Season, the Cornwall Gosling Initiative is holding a contest, where winners will receive a signed copy of Erin Lee’s new book. The contest allows children, aged four to ten, to draw a picture of themselves and submit it through the Goslings Website. They are put into a raffle, where a winner will be drawn each Sunday until the first Sunday of October, for a total of three winners,

This being the third contest the Gosling Initiative has held this year; they are very happy with the contests so far.

“I have always been someone who loves to volunteer, I started helping out a local group when I was ten and I have been a volunteer since. When the pandemic hit, I wondered if there was a way to engage kids, get them excited, and get them to do things in their own home that was part of the community as a whole, even if they couldn’t leave their houses. This way they are doing an activity, competing against other kids, and potentially winning, without having to step foot outside,” said Sarah Silman of the Cornwall Goslings Initiative. She is hoping to give back to the community and give the children a chance to have fun in these trying times.

The Cornwall Gosling Initiative plans to do even more contests to give back to the community, hoping to get more children involved in the contests, giving greater opportunities for children to feel like winners.

“Right now anyone who wants to support the Cornwall Gosling Initiative can like and follow us on Facebook and Instagram and share the posts about our contests. If posts are not shared and read, kids will miss out on the chance to participate,” said Silman, for how to support their initiative.