Proof of vaccination will be required to use Cornwall facilities

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall confirmed on their social media on Tuesday, Sept. 21 that proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be a requirement for the public to use certain facilities.

Proof of vaccination will be required to access the Aquatic Centre, Benson Centre, or Civic Complex, and this includes members of committees or other groups who may meet at any of these facilities.

“Staff will be enforcing this mandate in our recreation facilities,” said Mayor Glen Grant. “We know there will be people who don’t agree with this approach. Please remember: City staff must be treated with respect. Abusive behaviour will not be tolerated.”

The province of Ontario announced that proof of vaccination will be required in some settings as of Wednesday, Sept. 22. For the time being, the receipt that individuals received after getting their second COVID-19 shot will suffice as proof of vaccination. By Oct. 22, the province hopes to have developed an electronic ticket that people can have on their phones that can easily be scanned to show proof of vaccination.

Mayor Glen Grant has previously stated that the City of Cornwall would not implement a general mandatory vaccination policy for its employees without direction from the province first.