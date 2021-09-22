Cornwall man arrested on weapons charges, assaulting a police officer, more . . .

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Ronald Payne, 27, of Cornwall was arrested on September 17th, 2021 and charged with the following:

· Assault with a weapon

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Uttering threats

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine)

· Assault police

It is alleged on September 17th, 2021, the man approached someone he did not know and made threats to harm the victim while brandishing an edged weapon. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. Shortly thereafter, police located the man and took him into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine and Canadian currency. While in police custody, the man is further alleged to have assaulted a police officer. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Fabien Pelosse, 44, of no-fixed-address was arrested on September 17th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for attending a certain address. It is alleged on September 16th, 2021, the man attended a certain address, despite the conditions of his undertaking, and police were contacted to investigate. On September 17th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 14th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Shane Bertrand, 44, of Long Sault was arrested on September 17th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on August 17th, 2021 for a dangerous operation of a motor vehicle offence and a warrant was subsequently issued for his arrest. On September 17th, 2021, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – Joey Charlebois, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on September 17th, 2021 and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, being cocaine. It is alleged on September 17th, while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the man was found to be in possession of a quantity of cocaine. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2021.

POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Michael Kohlsmith, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on September 17th, 2021 and charged with uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It is alleged on September 17th, 2021, the man was in possession of a crossbow and made threats to use it to harm someone known to him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2021.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Maxime Desrosiers, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on September 18th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on September 18th, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Marlborough Street and Ninth Street. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 25th, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 19-year-old St. Andrews West woman was arrested on September 18th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for contacting her ex-boyfriend. It is alleged during the early morning hours on September 18th, the woman was located in the company of her ex-boyfriend during a traffic stop, despite the conditions of her undertaking. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 25th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED

Cornwall, ON – Anthony Levere, 35, of Chesterville was arrested on September 19th, 2021 and charged with operating of a motor vehicle while prohibited. It is alleged on September 19th, the man was operating a motor vehicle while being prohibited from doing so. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Clarissa Square, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on September 19th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on September 2nd, the woman attended a Second Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the item as she left the store. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 19th, the woman was located by police and taken into custody on the strength of the warrant. The warrant was executed and she was released to appear in court on November 25th, 2021.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on September 19th, 2021 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her ex-common-law husband, the woman assaulted him, and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 7th, 2021. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Ferdinand Flaro, 56, of Lunenburg was arrested on September 20th, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for attending a certain residence. It is alleged on September 19th, the man attended a certain residence, despite the conditions of his undertaking, and police were contacted to investigate. On September 20th, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 25th, 2021.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Crystal Poggemoeller, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on September 20th, 2021 on the strength of two warrants. It is alleged the woman failed to attend court on July 22nd, 2021 and August 24th, 2021 for a failing to attend for fingerprints and theft offence. On September 20th, 2021, she was taken into custody, on the strength of the warrants and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2021.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Jennifer Riley, 45, of Ingleside was arrested on September 20th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on June 16th, 2021, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On September 20th, 2021, she attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 30th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Barbara Cleary, 72, of Cornwall was arrested on September 20th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on September 8th, 2021, the woman failed to attend court for a fail to attend for fingerprints offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On September 20th, 2021, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 227 calls for service in the City of Cornwall since Friday, September 17, 2021 (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today).