First Recovery Day takes place in Lamoureux Park

CORNWALL, Ontario – The rain was steady but so was the visitors to Cornwall’s first Recovery Day held near the bandshell in Lamoureux Park on October 2.

Jess Pettipas who organized and coordinated the event commented all participants were invited to attend by the Community Addictions Peer Support Association (CAPSA). CAPSA “brings all local community health, addiction and mental health organizations under one roof for one day each year in 37 plus cities across Canada”.

Anthony Esposti, CAPSA CEO, explained the main focus of the organization was to seek the stigma associated with substance use be removed. Esposti mentioned statistics show approximately 60,000 people per year die from substance use, which includes use of opiates, alcohol, smoking and cannabis in Canada. Based in Ottawa, the organization hosts online meetings providing peer support, with more information available on their website at www.capsa.ca/peersupport.

Michelle Gosselin, Program Manager at Canadian Mental Health Association Champlain East, explained the CMHA is a community resource which can provide information, support and are able to assist in personal development. More information is available at www.cmha-east.on.ca.

Among the organizations at the event was RecoveryCare & RespectRX Pharmacy. Lisa Ferguson of Recovery Care, a substance use disorder treatment centre, explained the organization offers treatment and support to people struggling with substance use. During the event there was the opportunity to be screened at no cost for for Heptatis C. It was explained people may not known they have Hepatitis C and there is treatment available. The whole screening process took approximately 10 minutes which included testing and results.

Cornwall Mayor Glen Grant spoke at the event, commenting how despite having lived here since his youth he was amazed at all the services available. He is looking at the possibility of council making a proclamation for Recovery Day 2022 and welcomes suggestions as to better serve the community.

Pettipas thanked all the sponsors and participants which included CAPSA, Recovery Care & RespectRX Pharmacy, CMHA Champlain East, Withdrawal Management team with Van, Cornwall Police Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT), Help Addiction & Mental Health Recovery Services Cornwall, Unity Street Help Association and Akwesasne Healing Center.

Working Together