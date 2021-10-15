SLIDESHOW: Ghost Walk for Charity a spooky experience

Note: All of the photos in our slideshow were taken at the entrance to the Ghost Walk and do not depict any props or scenes from inside the walk itself (no spoilers).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The annual Ghost Walk for Charity has returned this year in a new location. For the first time, Canada’s largest indoor haunted house was setup inside the Cornwall Square in the upstairs portion of the former Sears.

“The new owners of the mall approached us and offered this space,” said Mike Turcotte Deadxecutive of the Ghost Walk for Charity.

This year’s Ghost Walk for Charity will be supporting Habitat for Humanity, the Agapè Centre, the Children’s Treatment Centre, Victim’s Services and Koala Place.

The event’s opening night was on Friday, Oct. 15 and they were expecting a high volume of traffic with groups coming from as far away as Kingston for the 15-to-20 minute experience.

The event has non-scare hours from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with scare hours from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event will run on Saturday, Oct. 15, and then from Thursday to Friday right up to Halloween.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for kids, and $30 for families of two adults and two kids.

For more about this event, please visit their website: https://www.theghostwalk.ca