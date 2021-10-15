Ten catalytic converters stolen so far this year in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – So far in 2021 the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has received 10 reports of stolen catalytic converters. One individual was arrested as a result of one of these reported cases and was charged with Theft Under $5,000 and Mischief Under $5,000.

Last year in 2020, the CPS received just three reports of catalytic converters being stolen from cars, and no arrests were made.

“Members of the public can help protect themselves from this type of theft by parking in a garage or secured area. For those who do not have access to a garage, parking in a well-lit area can help deter a theft from occurring. Security cameras can also be of great assistance to police in identifying the perpetrators involved in these crimes. Finally, members of the public are strongly encouraged to report any suspicious activity to police by calling 613-932-2110 ext. 3,” reads a statement from the CPS.

The CPS continues to investigate the reported theft of catalytic converters.

