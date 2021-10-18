Kinsmen and Baxtrom’s support Centre 105

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Each year, a strategic planning process is undertaken to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. All community applications received are reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and charitable donations are determined. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site

Today’s $ 1,000 donation falls under the relief of poverty thrust of our strategy. Generally, this includes organizations that demonstrate that their programs and services assist those who are: in financial need; distressed or suffering as a result of their financial circumstances; or experiencing economic disadvantage.

In collaboration with Baxtrom’s your Independent Grocer, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club is pleased today to announce a donation to Centre 105 in the form of two $ 500 Loblaw gift cards to support the purchase of food for their operations.

Centre 105 serves Cornwall and area’s most vulnerable citizens by freely providing a nourishing breakfast and a comfortable gathering place to linger for morning coffee, read the newspaper, play cards, watch TV, and catch up with friends. Open until noon, there is even time to do some laundry or work on some crafts. These services have been adapted to meet the needs of clients during the current pandemic.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.