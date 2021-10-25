Castles has next show set for November 

CORNWALL, Ontario – Local band Castles is scheduled to play a two-set night at La Maison Tavern on Saturday, Nov. 6. This event would be their fourth big show since the month of August.

Castles first started in 2017, and has gained some traction over the years, performing at many different shows across Cornwall and Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry counties, including when they headlined for the Fall Harvest Festival put on by Cornerstone Organics on Oct. 2019.

“We started with just an acoustic guitar and a bass, and slowly grew. After our first few shows I started using a bass drum and kick pedal to really give us the Mumford & Sons kind of vibe,” said Adam Gibeau, member of Castles.

The band had seen many changes through the years in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to take some socially distanced time off. Continuing their efforts, Castles was selected to be in the Cornwall Quarantine Album, put together by The Seeker, the trio had then regrouped with full intentions to bring in a drummer in order to round out the sound.

“By happenstance, I was on Kijiji back a few years ago and found a wanted ad for “A Singer and a Bassist” so I replied to it and Marc and I met up with the group who were looking for us, two guitarists and a drummer. Through a few jam sessions we kind of fall off, not thinking we were going to be pursuing that avenue of sound. Fast forward to 2021 and that same drummer Kris Moore reached out to Marc expressing an interest in jamming with us. With us in need of a drummer, and Kris looking to get into the scene, it was a no brainer,” said Gibeau.

Castles has a total of four member, Gibeau on bass and backup vocals, Marc Thompson on guitar and lead vocals, Tayla Leblanc on vocals, and their most recent addition with Kris Moore on drums.

“Now with Castles having grown from a trio to a group, 2021 has been a wild one,” said Gibeau

La Maison Tavern will have an entry fee of $5, and all patrons must show proof of vaccination, as well as identification showing 19 years of age or above.

More information on upcoming shows can be found on their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/castlestheband