The Optimist Club returns this Halloween with Trunk-Or-Treat event

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Optimist Club of Cornwall will be hosting the Trunk-Or-Treat event for the second year in a row on Halloween, Oct. 31. This event started in 2020 as a way for children to enjoy a happy Halloween.

The Trunk-Or-Treat event held last year was a drive-thru style Trick-Or-Treat activity, where parents would drive through the Civic Complex and collect candy with their children. In contrast to that approach, and with COVID-19 limitations lifting, this year will have families walk through Lamoureux Park.

“The event was created last year, as to not have Halloween cancelled,” said Terry Muir, President of The Optimist Club. “We ended up with traffic all the way up Water St., down Brookdale, and into the traffic circle, so we are trying to eliminate the traffic side of it this year.”

“Last year was a huge success and a lot of people asked us to look at keeping the event going, so this year we’ll start with the walk-thru event, still being COVID-19 friendly, and we have plans to expand it in the coming years,” said Muir.

With the event being held outside, all those participating are not required to show proof of vaccination, however, are advised to respect COVID-19 social distancing protocols.

The event will be at the Bandshell in Lamoureux Park, and will last from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Several businesses and individuals will be there to hand out treats to the children as they walk through the park.

The Optimist Club of Cornwall partnered with Corus Entertainment, The Seeker, and YourTV to help make this event happen.